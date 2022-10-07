Pirate Chain Market Cap Hits $74.99 Million (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. Pirate Chain has a market cap of $74.99 million and $188,453.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pirate Chain coin can now be purchased for $0.39 or 0.00001975 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded down 7.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.92 or 0.00280878 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.27 or 0.00103672 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.68 or 0.00069964 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001301 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000920 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00003807 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000582 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Pirate Chain Profile

Pirate Chain (CRYPTO:ARRR) is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 192,088,450 coins and its circulating supply is 194,172,435 coins. Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black.

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Pirate Chain (ARRR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Users are able to generate ARRR through the process of mining. Pirate Chain has a current supply of 192,088,450.13091 with 194,162,139.25286 in circulation. The last known price of Pirate Chain is 0.3897393 USD and is down -0.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $116,938.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://pirate.black/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

