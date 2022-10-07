PirateCash (PIRATE) Reaches Market Capitalization of $180,260.32

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 7th. One PirateCash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0070 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, PirateCash has traded 20.3% higher against the US dollar. PirateCash has a market capitalization of $180,260.32 and approximately $425.00 worth of PirateCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54.46 or 0.00280139 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.23 or 0.00104076 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.57 or 0.00069809 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001985 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001303 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000922 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00003807 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000632 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000198 BTC.

PirateCash Coin Profile

PIRATE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on November 2nd, 2018. PirateCash’s total supply is 37,600,470 coins and its circulating supply is 25,759,163 coins. PirateCash’s official Twitter account is @piratecash_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. PirateCash’s official website is piratecash.net. The Reddit community for PirateCash is https://reddit.com/r/piratecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

PirateCash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PirateCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PirateCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PirateCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

