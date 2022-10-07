PIVX (PIVX) Trading 31.7% Higher Over Last Week

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 7.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. One PIVX coin can now be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00001333 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PIVX has a total market cap of $18.35 million and $5.28 million worth of PIVX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PIVX has traded up 31.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001169 BTC.

PlatinumBAR (XPTX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000052 BTC.

LocoMeta (LOCO) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Swinca (SWI) traded 29.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

0x_nodes (BIOS) traded up 33.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Giant (GIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

PIVX Coin Profile

PIVX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 30th, 2016. PIVX’s total supply is 70,299,653 coins. PIVX’s official Twitter account is @_pivx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PIVX is https://reddit.com/r/pivx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PIVX’s official website is pivx.org. PIVX’s official message board is forum.pivx.org.

PIVX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PIVX (PIVX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2016. PIVX has a current supply of 70,294,008.39268509. The last known price of PIVX is 0.26579167 USD and is up 5.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $699,832.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://pivx.org.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIVX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIVX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PIVX using one of the exchanges listed above.

