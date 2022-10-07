PIXEL NFT Trading Down 97.8% This Week (PNT)

PIXEL NFT (PNT) traded 27.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 7th. PIXEL NFT has a market capitalization of $1,866.38 and approximately $46,932.00 worth of PIXEL NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PIXEL NFT has traded 97.8% lower against the US dollar. One PIXEL NFT token can currently be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PIXEL NFT alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,983.57 or 0.99994891 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00006995 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003503 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003503 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.29 or 0.00051485 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010008 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.63 or 0.00063195 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded up 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00022189 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004939 BTC.

PIXEL NFT Token Profile

PIXEL NFT (CRYPTO:PNT) is a token. Its launch date was March 26th, 2022. PIXEL NFT’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 946,500 tokens. PIXEL NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_pixel_. The official website for PIXEL NFT is www.pixelnft.online/index.php/pixel-nft-token.

PIXEL NFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PIXEL NFT (PNT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. PIXEL NFT has a current supply of 1,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of PIXEL NFT is 0.0036875 USD and is up 64.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.pixelnft.online/index.php/pixel-nft-token.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL NFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIXEL NFT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PIXEL NFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PIXEL NFT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PIXEL NFT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.