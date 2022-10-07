Pizza Inu (PINU) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $20,813.04

Pizza Inu (PINU) traded down 24% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. Pizza Inu has a total market cap of $20,813.04 and approximately $39,817.00 worth of Pizza Inu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pizza Inu token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Pizza Inu has traded down 71.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Pizza Inu alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20,022.48 or 0.99981364 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00006962 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002651 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003496 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.37 or 0.00051805 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00009988 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.72 or 0.00063535 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded up 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00021988 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004907 BTC.

Pizza Inu Profile

Pizza Inu (CRYPTO:PINU) is a token. It launched on June 12th, 2022. Pizza Inu’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens. Pizza Inu’s official Twitter account is @pizzainubsc. Pizza Inu’s official website is www.pizzainu.io. Pizza Inu’s official message board is t.me/pizzainuio.

Pizza Inu Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pizza Inu (PINU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Pizza Inu has a current supply of 100,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Pizza Inu is 0.00000042 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.pizzainu.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pizza Inu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pizza Inu should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pizza Inu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pizza Inu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pizza Inu and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.