PlatON Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $2.00 Million (LAT)

PlatON (LAT) traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 7th. PlatON has a market capitalization of $2.00 million and approximately $806,601.00 worth of PlatON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, PlatON has traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar. One PlatON coin can now be bought for about $0.0078 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,522.83 or 0.99998744 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00007014 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002050 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003336 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.35 or 0.00053014 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010245 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.49 or 0.00063996 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded 35.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00022484 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005044 BTC.

PlatON Coin Profile

LAT is a coin. It launched on April 29th, 2021. PlatON’s total supply is 10,250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 255,463,179 coins. The Reddit community for PlatON is https://reddit.com/r/platonnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PlatON’s official message board is medium.com/platon-network. PlatON’s official website is platon.network. PlatON’s official Twitter account is @platon_network.

Buying and Selling PlatON

According to CryptoCompare, “PlatON (LAT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. PlatON has a current supply of 10,250,000,000 with 2,929,598,776.8136845 in circulation. The last known price of PlatON is 0.00770503 USD and is down -9.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $1,641,770.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://platon.network/.”

