PlayDapp Trading 3.9% Lower This Week (PLA)

PlayDapp (PLA) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. One PlayDapp token can now be purchased for approximately $0.33 or 0.00001673 BTC on exchanges. PlayDapp has a total market cap of $98.26 million and $8.56 million worth of PlayDapp was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PlayDapp has traded 3.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003315 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000597 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010787 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000069 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00008897 BTC.

PlayDapp Profile

PlayDapp was first traded on December 31st, 2018. PlayDapp’s total supply is 700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 302,211,852 tokens. PlayDapp’s official website is playdapp.io. PlayDapp’s official Twitter account is @playdapp_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. PlayDapp’s official message board is medium.com/playdappgames.

Buying and Selling PlayDapp

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayDapp (PLA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. PlayDapp has a current supply of 700,000,000 with 488,229,678 in circulation. The last known price of PlayDapp is 0.31351796 USD and is down -1.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 53 active market(s) with $4,496,020.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://playdapp.io.”

