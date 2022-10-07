Playkey Price Reaches $0.0043 on Exchanges (PKT)

Playkey (PKT) traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 7th. One Playkey token can now be purchased for $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Playkey has traded down 15.6% against the US dollar. Playkey has a market capitalization of $74,123.42 and approximately $40,575.00 worth of Playkey was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Playkey Token Profile

Playkey’s launch date was October 31st, 2017. Playkey’s total supply is 19,893,268 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,414,614 tokens. Playkey’s official website is playkey.io. Playkey’s official message board is medium.com/@playkey. Playkey’s official Twitter account is @playkey_en and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Playkey is https://reddit.com/r/playkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Playkey (PKT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Playkey has a current supply of 19,893,267.57518124 with 17,414,613.90131347 in circulation. The last known price of Playkey is 0.00448422 USD and is up 11.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $56,567.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://playkey.io/.”

