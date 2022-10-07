Pluton Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $16.14 Million (PLU)

Pluton (PLU) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 7th. In the last seven days, Pluton has traded down 6.5% against the dollar. One Pluton token can currently be bought for approximately $8.71 or 0.00044363 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pluton has a market capitalization of $16.14 million and approximately $361,982.00 worth of Pluton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Pluton’s genesis date was July 20th, 2016. Pluton’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,851,999 tokens. The Reddit community for Pluton is https://reddit.com/r/plutus. Pluton’s official Twitter account is @plutus and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pluton’s official website is plutus.it.

Pluton Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pluton (PLU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2016and operates on the Ethereum platform. Pluton has a current supply of 20,000,000 with 1,851,999.5 in circulation. The last known price of Pluton is 8.28896544 USD and is down -1.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $735,600.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://plutus.it/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pluton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pluton should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pluton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

