PointPay Price Down 5% Over Last 7 Days (PXP)

PointPay (PXP) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. PointPay has a market capitalization of $8.73 million and approximately $3.11 million worth of PointPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, PointPay has traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar. One PointPay token can currently be purchased for about $0.0193 or 0.00000099 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003276 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010893 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000070 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00009374 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

PointPay Profile

PointPay launched on June 25th, 2018. PointPay’s total supply is 992,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 452,298,093 tokens. PointPay’s official Twitter account is @pointpay1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. PointPay’s official message board is blog.pointpay.io. The Reddit community for PointPay is https://reddit.com/r/pointpay1. PointPay’s official website is pointpay.io.

PointPay Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PointPay (PXP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. PointPay has a current supply of 992,500,000 with 302,501,090 in circulation. The last known price of PointPay is 0.0192864 USD and is down -0.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $3,455,007.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://pointpay.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PointPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PointPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PointPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

