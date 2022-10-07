Polaris (NYSE:PII) Price Target Cut to $120.00

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.98% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Polaris in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Polaris from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.09.

Get Polaris alerts:

Polaris Price Performance

Polaris stock opened at $99.19 on Thursday. Polaris has a 52 week low of $94.24 and a 52 week high of $132.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $111.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.60. The stock has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Insider Transactions at Polaris

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 41.72% and a net margin of 3.27%. Polaris’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Polaris will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael T. Speetzen sold 24,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total transaction of $2,920,645.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,295,890.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Stephen L. Eastman sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total transaction of $1,441,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,472,841.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael T. Speetzen sold 24,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total value of $2,920,645.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,295,890.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Polaris

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PII. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Polaris by 1.4% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in Polaris by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 8,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Polaris by 4.0% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 62,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in Polaris during the first quarter valued at about $6,320,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Polaris by 227.5% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.