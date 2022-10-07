Polaris (NYSE:PII) Price Target Cut to $120.00

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.98% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Polaris in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Polaris from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.09.
Polaris Price Performance
Polaris stock opened at $99.19 on Thursday. Polaris has a 52 week low of $94.24 and a 52 week high of $132.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $111.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.60. The stock has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.
Insider Transactions at Polaris
In related news, CEO Michael T. Speetzen sold 24,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total transaction of $2,920,645.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,295,890.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Stephen L. Eastman sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total transaction of $1,441,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,472,841.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael T. Speetzen sold 24,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total value of $2,920,645.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,295,890.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Polaris
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PII. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Polaris by 1.4% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in Polaris by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 8,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Polaris by 4.0% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 62,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in Polaris during the first quarter valued at about $6,320,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Polaris by 227.5% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.
Polaris Company Profile
Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.
