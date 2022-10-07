PolkaCipher (CPHR) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $416,137.00

PolkaCipher (CPHR) traded up 177.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. During the last week, PolkaCipher has traded 86.3% lower against the US dollar. PolkaCipher has a total market cap of $25,855.92 and approximately $416,137.00 worth of PolkaCipher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PolkaCipher token can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003289 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010886 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000070 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00009322 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

PolkaCipher Profile

PolkaCipher’s launch date was July 19th, 2021. PolkaCipher’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,760,000 tokens. PolkaCipher’s official Twitter account is @polkacipher and its Facebook page is accessible here. PolkaCipher’s official website is polkacipher.com. PolkaCipher’s official message board is polkacipher.medium.com.

Buying and Selling PolkaCipher

According to CryptoCompare, “PolkaCipher (CPHR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. PolkaCipher has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of PolkaCipher is 0.00049007 USD and is up -0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://polkacipher.com/.”

