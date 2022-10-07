Polychain Monsters Trading 0.2% Lower This Week (PMON)

Polychain Monsters (PMON) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. One Polychain Monsters token can now be purchased for $1.28 or 0.00006571 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Polychain Monsters has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Polychain Monsters has a market capitalization of $4.36 million and approximately $485,462.00 worth of Polychain Monsters was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polychain Monsters Token Profile

PMON is a token. Its launch date was March 1st, 2021. Polychain Monsters’ total supply is 9,166,468 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,410,185 tokens. The official message board for Polychain Monsters is medium.com/polkamon. Polychain Monsters’ official Twitter account is @polychainmon and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Polychain Monsters is https://reddit.com/r/polychainmonsters. Polychain Monsters’ official website is polychainmonsters.com.

Polychain Monsters Token Trading

Polychain Monsters (PMON) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Polychain Monsters has a current supply of 9,166,468.0705 with 3,410,184.57337671 in circulation.

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polychain Monsters directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polychain Monsters should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polychain Monsters using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

