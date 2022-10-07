Polymath Price Down 18.9% Over Last Week (POLY)

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 7th. In the last week, Polymath has traded 18.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Polymath has a total market cap of $237.82 million and approximately $10.20 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polymath token can now be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00001307 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000317 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00020823 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.80 or 0.00268354 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000670 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003125 BTC.

MonaCoin (MONA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002150 BTC.

Metal Blockchain (METAL) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003321 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Starcoin (STC) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Polymath Profile

Polymath (POLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Polymath is www.polymath.network. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Polymath’s official message board is blog.polymath.network.

Polymath Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymath (POLY) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Polymath has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 924,998,413 in circulation. The last known price of Polymath is 0.26468845 USD and is up 1.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 72 active market(s) with $60,257,209.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.polymath.network/.”

