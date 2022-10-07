Poodl Token (POODL) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $934,285.16

Poodl Token (POODL) traded down 14.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. Poodl Token has a market cap of $934,285.16 and approximately $10,995.00 worth of Poodl Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Poodl Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Poodl Token has traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003287 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010882 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000070 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00009376 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Poodl Token Profile

Poodl Token’s genesis date was April 22nd, 2021. Poodl Token’s official website is www.poodltoken.com. The Reddit community for Poodl Token is https://reddit.com/r/poodltokenofficial. Poodl Token’s official Twitter account is @poodletoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Poodl Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Poodl Token (POODL) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Poodl Token has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Poodl Token is 0.00000001 USD and is down -6.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $1,837.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.poodltoken.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Poodl Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Poodl Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Poodl Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

