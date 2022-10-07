PoolTogether Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $2.75 Million (POOL)

PoolTogether (POOL) traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 7th. One PoolTogether token can currently be bought for $1.40 or 0.00007174 BTC on major exchanges. PoolTogether has a total market capitalization of $2.75 million and approximately $40,943.00 worth of PoolTogether was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PoolTogether has traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003287 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010882 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000070 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00009376 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

PoolTogether Token Profile

PoolTogether’s launch date was February 16th, 2021. PoolTogether’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,972,080 tokens. PoolTogether’s official message board is medium.com/pooltogether. The official website for PoolTogether is pooltogether.com. PoolTogether’s official Twitter account is @pooltogether_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PoolTogether is https://reddit.com/r/PoolTogether.

PoolTogether Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PoolTogether (POOL) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. PoolTogether has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of PoolTogether is 1.14646219 USD and is up 31.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $22,929.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://pooltogether.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PoolTogether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PoolTogether should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PoolTogether using one of the exchanges listed above.

