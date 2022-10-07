Poriverse (RIKEN) One Day Trading Volume Tops $14,474.00

Poriverse (RIKEN) traded down 60.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 7th. During the last week, Poriverse has traded down 68.3% against the U.S. dollar. Poriverse has a market capitalization of $2,979.06 and $14,474.00 worth of Poriverse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Poriverse token can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003223 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010835 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000068 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00007237 BTC.

About Poriverse

Poriverse’s launch date was April 14th, 2022. Poriverse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,330,000 tokens. Poriverse’s official website is www.poriverse.io. Poriverse’s official Twitter account is @poriverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Poriverse

According to CryptoCompare, “Poriverse (RIKEN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. Poriverse has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Poriverse is 0.00090122 USD and is down -1.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $244.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.poriverse.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Poriverse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Poriverse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Poriverse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

