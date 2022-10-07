PornRocket Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (PORNROCKET)

PornRocket (PORNROCKET) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 7th. One PornRocket token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PornRocket has a market cap of $1.76 million and approximately $5,057.00 worth of PornRocket was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PornRocket has traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PornRocket alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003252 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00010888 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000069 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00007340 BTC.

PornRocket Profile

PornRocket’s launch date was May 24th, 2021. PornRocket’s total supply is 385,341,372,870,059 tokens and its circulating supply is 404,406,880,320,407 tokens. PornRocket’s official Twitter account is @pornrocket_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. PornRocket’s official website is nsfw.app.

Buying and Selling PornRocket

According to CryptoCompare, “PornRocket (PORNROCKET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. PornRocket has a current supply of 385,341,372,870,058.9. The last known price of PornRocket is 0 USD and is down -4.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $214.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nsfw.app/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PornRocket directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PornRocket should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PornRocket using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PornRocket Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PornRocket and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.