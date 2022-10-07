Port Finance Hits One Day Trading Volume of $201,648.00 (PORT)

Port Finance (PORT) traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. One Port Finance token can currently be bought for $0.0478 or 0.00000244 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Port Finance has traded down 6% against the US dollar. Port Finance has a market cap of $103,547.70 and approximately $201,648.00 worth of Port Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Port Finance Token Profile

Port Finance launched on August 8th, 2021. Port Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,165,000 tokens. Port Finance’s official Twitter account is @port_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Port Finance is mainnet.port.finance.

Buying and Selling Port Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Port Finance (PORT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Port Finance has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Port Finance is 0.04946152 USD and is up 11.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $315,242.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mainnet.port.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Port Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Port Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Port Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

