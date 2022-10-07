Portal (PORTAL) Price Reaches $0.0003 on Major Exchanges

Portal (PORTAL) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. In the last week, Portal has traded 72.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Portal has a total market capitalization of $219,454.78 and approximately $33,826.00 worth of Portal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Portal token can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003289 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010886 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000070 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00009322 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Portal Profile

Portal’s genesis date was April 20th, 2018. Portal’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 716,243,776 tokens. The official website for Portal is www.project-portal.io. Portal’s official Twitter account is @contact2portal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Portal Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Portal (PORTAL) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Portal has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Portal is 0.00031277 USD and is down -1.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.project-portal.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Portal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Portal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Portal using one of the exchanges listed above.

