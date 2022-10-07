Portion (PRT) Market Capitalization Tops $517,852.54

Portion (PRT) traded down 50.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 7th. One Portion token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Portion has a market cap of $517,852.54 and $43.00 worth of Portion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Portion has traded 30.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,454.38 or 1.00006265 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00007006 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002453 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003244 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.27 or 0.00052789 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010282 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.42 or 0.00063868 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded 35.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00022329 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005062 BTC.

About Portion

PRT is a token. It was first traded on November 10th, 2016. Portion’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 476,965,462 tokens. Portion’s official message board is medium.com/portion. Portion’s official Twitter account is @portionapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Portion is https://reddit.com/r/portionart and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Portion’s official website is portion.io.

Buying and Selling Portion

According to CryptoCompare, “Portion (PRT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2016and operates on the Ethereum platform. Portion has a current supply of 1,500,000,000 with 476,965,461.9502652 in circulation. The last known price of Portion is 0.00113152 USD and is up 4.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://portion.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Portion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Portion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Portion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

