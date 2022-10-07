Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) COO Sells $71,240.44 in Stock

Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH – Get Rating) COO John Michael Mcdonald sold 4,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total transaction of $71,240.44. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 90,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,597,788.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Poshmark Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ POSH opened at $17.80 on Friday. Poshmark, Inc. has a one year low of $8.97 and a one year high of $27.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.96.

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.03). Poshmark had a negative net margin of 17.12% and a negative return on equity of 14.24%. The business had revenue of $89.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Poshmark, Inc. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on POSH. Wedbush lowered shares of Poshmark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $17.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Poshmark from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. Barclays lowered shares of Poshmark from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered shares of Poshmark from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Poshmark from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Poshmark has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.21.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Poshmark during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Poshmark by 94.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,319 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Poshmark during the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Poshmark by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,757 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Poshmark during the 1st quarter valued at about $134,000. 79.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, India, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2021, it had 7.6 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

