Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) Lowered to Equal Weight at Barclays

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $18.00 price objective on the clothing resale marketplace’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $17.00. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 1.12% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Poshmark from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Raymond James lowered Poshmark from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. MKM Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Poshmark in a report on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Poshmark from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Poshmark from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.21.

Poshmark Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:POSH opened at $17.80 on Wednesday. Poshmark has a 1 year low of $8.97 and a 1 year high of $27.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -23.73 and a beta of -0.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Poshmark ( NASDAQ:POSH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.03). Poshmark had a negative net margin of 17.12% and a negative return on equity of 14.24%. The business had revenue of $89.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Poshmark will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Poshmark news, COO John Michael Mcdonald sold 4,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total transaction of $71,240.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 90,475 shares in the company, valued at $1,597,788.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Manish Chandra sold 1,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total transaction of $33,130.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,882.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO John Michael Mcdonald sold 4,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total value of $71,240.44. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 90,475 shares in the company, valued at $1,597,788.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Poshmark

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Poshmark by 1.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 90,832 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Poshmark by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 38,272 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Poshmark by 58.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,757 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Poshmark by 94.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,319 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Poshmark by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,095 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 4,113 shares during the period. 79.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Poshmark

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, India, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2021, it had 7.6 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

Featured Articles

