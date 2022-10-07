PotCoin (POT) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $4.00

PotCoin (POT) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 7th. One PotCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0029 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PotCoin has a market cap of $671,499.10 and $4.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PotCoin has traded down 4.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005014 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0851 or 0.00000433 BTC.

Cap (CAP) traded down 100% against the dollar and now trades at $159.61 or 0.00812049 BTC.

Aurix (AUR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004612 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CloudChat (CC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC.

CropBytes (CBX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000786 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

PotCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 227,757,254 coins. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PotCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin (POT) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate POT through the process of mining. PotCoin has a current supply of 227,757,254.01987883. The last known price of PotCoin is 0.00339494 USD and is up 28.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $9,165.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.potcoin.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

