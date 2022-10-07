Power Index Pool Token Achieves Market Capitalization of $167,896.04 (PIPT)

Power Index Pool Token (PIPT) traded up 6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. During the last seven days, Power Index Pool Token has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar. Power Index Pool Token has a total market capitalization of $167,896.04 and approximately $3,638.00 worth of Power Index Pool Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Power Index Pool Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.84 or 0.00004296 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003268 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010871 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000070 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00009287 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Power Index Pool Token Profile

Power Index Pool Token’s genesis date was November 30th, 2020. Power Index Pool Token’s total supply is 199,884 tokens. Power Index Pool Token’s official Twitter account is @powerpoolcvp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Power Index Pool Token is app.powerpool.finance/#/mainnet/pools/shared/0xb2b9335791346e94245dcd316a9c9ed486e6dd7f.

Buying and Selling Power Index Pool Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Power Index Pool Token (PIPT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Power Index Pool Token has a current supply of 199,884. The last known price of Power Index Pool Token is 0.852454 USD and is down -0.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.powerpool.finance/#/mainnet/pools/shared/0xb2B9335791346E94245DCd316A9C9ED486E6dD7f.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Power Index Pool Token directly using U.S. dollars.

