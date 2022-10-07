PowerPool Price Tops $0.31 on Major Exchanges (CVP)

PowerPool (CVP) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. PowerPool has a market capitalization of $12.58 million and $3.28 million worth of PowerPool was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PowerPool token can currently be bought for about $0.31 or 0.00001615 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, PowerPool has traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,425.20 or 1.00054439 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00007023 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002832 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003250 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.27 or 0.00052883 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010302 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.38 or 0.00063792 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded 35.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00022353 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005075 BTC.

About PowerPool

PowerPool (CRYPTO:CVP) is a token. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2020. PowerPool’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,108,386 tokens. PowerPool’s official message board is medium.com/@powerpoolcvp. PowerPool’s official website is powerpool.finance. PowerPool’s official Twitter account is @powerpoolcvp.

PowerPool Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PowerPool (CVP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. PowerPool has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 40,108,385.56994712 in circulation. The last known price of PowerPool is 0.32362572 USD and is up 1.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 45 active market(s) with $1,182,490.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://powerpool.finance/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PowerPool directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PowerPool should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PowerPool using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

