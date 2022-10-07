PowerPool Price Tops $0.31 on Major Exchanges (CVP)

PowerPool (CVP) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 7th. PowerPool has a market capitalization of $12.58 million and approximately $3.28 million worth of PowerPool was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PowerPool token can currently be bought for $0.31 or 0.00001615 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, PowerPool has traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PowerPool Token Profile

PowerPool (CVP) is a token. It was first traded on August 28th, 2020. PowerPool’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,108,386 tokens. The official message board for PowerPool is medium.com/@powerpoolcvp. The official website for PowerPool is powerpool.finance. PowerPool’s official Twitter account is @powerpoolcvp.

Buying and Selling PowerPool

According to CryptoCompare, “PowerPool (CVP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. PowerPool has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 40,108,385.56994712 in circulation. The last known price of PowerPool is 0.32362572 USD and is up 1.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 45 active market(s) with $1,182,490.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://powerpool.finance/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PowerPool directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PowerPool should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PowerPool using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

