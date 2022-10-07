Private Advisor Group LLC Has $507,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Get Rating) by 227.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,952 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,692 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EZU. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 13.6% in the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 4,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF stock opened at $33.26 on Friday. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 52 week low of $36.77 and a 52 week high of $47.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.19.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

