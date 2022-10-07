Private Ocean LLC Purchases New Stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LNT. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 166,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,239,000 after acquiring an additional 19,878 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates grew its position in Alliant Energy by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates now owns 313,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,295,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new position in Alliant Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

LNT has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Alliant Energy in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Argus increased their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alliant Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Alliant Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ LNT opened at $51.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.53. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $51.20 and a 52 week high of $65.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.24.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $943.00 million for the quarter. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 11.64%. Research analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Alliant Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a $0.428 dividend. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is 61.73%.

Alliant Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.