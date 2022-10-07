Private Ocean LLC Reduces Position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Private Ocean LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Rating) by 70.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,378 shares during the quarter. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 13.6% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC now owns 22,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 13.9% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV lifted its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 38,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami lifted its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 62,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF stock opened at $31.60 on Friday. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $31.33 and a 12-month high of $39.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.77.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be issued a $0.169 dividend. This represents a $2.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.42%. This is an increase from iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

