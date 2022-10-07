Private Ocean LLC Reduces Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Private Ocean LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 60.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,072 shares during the quarter. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJS. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 83.3% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 950.0% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Trading Down 0.7 %
IJS opened at $86.70 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.50. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $82.09 and a 12-month high of $111.85.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
