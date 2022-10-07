Private Ocean LLC Reduces Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Private Ocean LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 60.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,072 shares during the quarter. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJS. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 83.3% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 950.0% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

IJS opened at $86.70 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.50. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $82.09 and a 12-month high of $111.85.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.