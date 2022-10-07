Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $77.92.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on PCOR shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.
Insider Buying and Selling at Procore Technologies
In related news, insider Benjamin C. Singer sold 6,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.04, for a total transaction of $382,809.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 159,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,959,002.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Procore Technologies news, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.96, for a total transaction of $255,840.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,096 shares in the company, valued at $4,099,580.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Benjamin C. Singer sold 6,831 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.04, for a total transaction of $382,809.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 159,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,959,002.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,755 shares of company stock worth $6,715,839 over the last quarter. 40.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Procore Technologies
Procore Technologies Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ PCOR opened at $56.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.02. The company has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.78 and a beta of 0.54. Procore Technologies has a 12-month low of $40.00 and a 12-month high of $105.29.
Procore Technologies Company Profile
Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Procore Technologies (PCOR)
- 3 Stocks With Market-Beating Price Performance
- Lucid Motors May Test Investors’ Resolve, But Should They Sell?
- Box Inc. Stock on Track to Become a Q4 Winner
- Addentax Price Swings Give Reason To Wait
- Will WWE Shares Wrestle Their Way Higher or Will They Tap Out?
Receive News & Ratings for Procore Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procore Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.