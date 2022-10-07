Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $77.92.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PCOR shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

In related news, insider Benjamin C. Singer sold 6,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.04, for a total transaction of $382,809.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 159,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,959,002.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Procore Technologies news, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.96, for a total transaction of $255,840.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,096 shares in the company, valued at $4,099,580.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Benjamin C. Singer sold 6,831 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.04, for a total transaction of $382,809.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 159,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,959,002.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,755 shares of company stock worth $6,715,839 over the last quarter. 40.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PCOR. ICONIQ Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Procore Technologies by 2.7% in the first quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 44,808,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,597,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186,014 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,871,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,522,000 after acquiring an additional 892,716 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Procore Technologies by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,778,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,949,000 after buying an additional 522,256 shares during the period. 12 West Capital Management LP increased its stake in Procore Technologies by 51.8% in the first quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP now owns 3,208,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,000 shares during the period. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 2,724,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,649,000 after buying an additional 615,038 shares in the last quarter. 81.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PCOR opened at $56.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.02. The company has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.78 and a beta of 0.54. Procore Technologies has a 12-month low of $40.00 and a 12-month high of $105.29.

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

