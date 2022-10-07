Project Pai Trading 18.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (PAI)

Project Pai (PAI) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 7th. Over the last seven days, Project Pai has traded 18.1% lower against the dollar. Project Pai has a total market cap of $1.17 million and approximately $298.00 worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Project Pai coin can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Project Pai alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19,620.63 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $116.64 or 0.00594458 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.59 or 0.00247659 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00046430 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000837 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000042 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00006000 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005591 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Project Pai Profile

Project Pai (PAI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,818,093,349 coins and its circulating supply is 1,615,002,548 coins. Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Project Pai is https://reddit.com/r/projectpai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Project Pai is projectpai.com. Project Pai’s official message board is medium.com/project-pai.

Buying and Selling Project Pai

According to CryptoCompare, “Project Pai (PAI) is a cryptocurrency . Project Pai has a current supply of 1,818,053,089 with 1,614,962,287.9700427 in circulation. The last known price of Project Pai is 0.00072511 USD and is up 3.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $131.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://projectpai.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Project Pai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Project Pai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Project Pai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Project Pai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.