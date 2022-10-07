Project202 (P202) 1-Day Volume Reaches $111,849.00

Project202 (P202) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 6th. Project202 has a market capitalization of $16,426.08 and approximately $111,849.00 worth of Project202 was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Project202 has traded 34.7% lower against the dollar. One Project202 token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Project202 Token Profile

Project202’s launch date was August 9th, 2021. Project202’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 175,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Project202 is medium.com/@project202. Project202’s official Twitter account is @p202global and its Facebook page is accessible here. Project202’s official website is p202.io.

Project202 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Project202 (P202) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Project202 has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Project202 is 0.00009001 USD and is down -40.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $65,390.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://p202.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project202 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Project202 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Project202 using one of the exchanges listed above.

