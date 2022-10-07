Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Sold by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank trimmed its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 566 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Prologis were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Prologis by 0.3% in the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 18,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Prologis by 1.1% in the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in Prologis by 43.8% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group grew its holdings in Prologis by 1.4% in the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 5,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, WMS Partners LLC grew its holdings in Prologis by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prologis Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE:PLD opened at $101.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.95. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.73 and a 1-year high of $174.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $122.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 75.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PLD shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Prologis from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Prologis from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Prologis from $172.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Prologis from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.27.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Articles

