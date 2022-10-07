Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Price Target Lowered to $130.00 at Truist Financial

Prologis (NYSE:PLDGet Rating) had its target price decreased by Truist Financial from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Prologis from $174.00 to $146.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Evercore ISI raised Prologis from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Prologis from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Prologis from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Prologis from $190.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prologis presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $163.27.

Prologis Price Performance

PLD opened at $101.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.00. The firm has a market cap of $75.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.95. Prologis has a 1 year low of $100.73 and a 1 year high of $174.54.

Prologis (NYSE:PLDGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.30). Prologis had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 75.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Prologis will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.20%.

Institutional Trading of Prologis

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank acquired a new stake in Prologis in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Prologis by 245.1% during the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Prologis during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 43.8% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

