Props Tops One Day Volume of $32,839.00 (PROPS)

Props (PROPS) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 7th. Props has a total market cap of $538,696.00 and $32,839.00 worth of Props was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Props has traded down 11.1% against the US dollar. One Props coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Props Coin Profile

Props launched on February 7th, 2018. Props’ total supply is 703,259,045 coins. The Reddit community for Props is https://reddit.com/r/PROPSProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Props is www.propsproject.com. Props’ official Twitter account is @PROPSproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Props Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PROPS is a decentralized digital media network that rewards its users, content creators and developers, based on their contribution to the growth of the network.The PROPS token is a ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum blockchain and is to be used in their platform as a payment method.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Props directly using U.S. dollars.

