ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY) Shares Gap Up to $11.31

Shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.31, but opened at $11.56. ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF shares last traded at $11.74, with a volume of 345,029 shares traded.

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Stock Up 4.4 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.39 and a 200 day moving average of $13.02.

Get ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 7,189.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 5,608 shares during the last quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 9,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 1st quarter worth $135,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 1st quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 1st quarter worth $135,000.

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Company Profile

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to one and one-half times (1.5x) the daily performance of the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index. UVXY provides leveraged exposure to the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index, which measures the returns of a portfolio of monthly VIX futures contracts with a weighted average of one month to expiration.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.