ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS) Stock Price Up 2.3%

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS – Get Rating) rose 2.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $49.73 and last traded at $49.61. Approximately 71,365 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 12,170,693 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.51.

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 Trading Up 2.2 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.66.

Get ProShares UltraShort S&P500 alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares UltraShort S&P500

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 128.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000.

About ProShares UltraShort S&P500

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 (the Index). The Index is a measure of large-cap the United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts selected through a process that factors criteria, such as liquidity, price, market capitalization and financial viability.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort S&P500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort S&P500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.