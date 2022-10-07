Prosper One Day Volume Reaches $37.11 Million (PROS)

Prosper (PROS) traded 23.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. Prosper has a total market cap of $15.22 million and approximately $37.11 million worth of Prosper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Prosper has traded down 32.6% against the dollar. One Prosper token can now be purchased for about $0.79 or 0.00004040 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 51.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00004816 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00045784 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000603 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001839 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $317.55 or 0.01623281 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00031790 BTC.

About Prosper

Prosper is a token. It launched on January 13th, 2021. Prosper’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,244,765 tokens. Prosper’s official Twitter account is @prosperpredict and its Facebook page is accessible here. Prosper’s official message board is medium.com/pooler. The official website for Prosper is prosper.so.

Buying and Selling Prosper

According to CryptoCompare, “Prosper (PROS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prosper has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 19,244,765 in circulation. The last known price of Prosper is 0.84878644 USD and is up 9.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 42 active market(s) with $15,418,231.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prosper.so.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prosper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prosper should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Prosper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

