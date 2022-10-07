Prostarter Trading 2.2% Higher This Week (PROT)

Prostarter (PROT) traded up 27.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. One Prostarter token can now be purchased for about $0.0062 or 0.00000032 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Prostarter has a total market cap of $32,244.39 and $25,809.00 worth of Prostarter was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Prostarter has traded 2.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Prostarter Profile

Prostarter’s total supply is 75,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,200,000 tokens. Prostarter’s official website is prostarter.io. Prostarter’s official Twitter account is @protofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Prostarter’s official message board is prostarter.medium.com.

Prostarter Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prostarter (PROT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prostarter has a current supply of 75,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Prostarter is 0.00510368 USD and is down -1.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $3.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prostarter.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prostarter directly using U.S. dollars.

