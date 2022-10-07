Pub Finance Price Tops $0.28 (PINT)

Pub Finance (PINT) traded 50% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 7th. One Pub Finance token can currently be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00001465 BTC on exchanges. Pub Finance has a total market cap of $2.37 million and $22,981.00 worth of Pub Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Pub Finance has traded down 25.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Pub Finance alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003303 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010878 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000070 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00009375 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Pub Finance

Pub Finance launched on October 11th, 2020. The official website for Pub Finance is pub.finance. Pub Finance’s official Twitter account is @pub_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Pub Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Pub Finance (PINT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Pub Finance has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Pub Finance is 0.29257367 USD and is up 4.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://pub.finance/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pub Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pub Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pub Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pub Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pub Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.