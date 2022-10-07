Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Price Target Increased to $76.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $75.00 to $76.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

PEG has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group to $69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet lowered Public Service Enterprise Group from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $70.60.

Public Service Enterprise Group Trading Down 3.1 %

PEG opened at $56.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.91, a P/E/G ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.60. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 12 month low of $56.05 and a 12 month high of $75.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.94 and a 200 day moving average of $66.07.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative net margin of 10.59% and a positive return on equity of 13.25%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -110.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.58, for a total value of $648,127.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 441,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,960,980.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.58, for a total transaction of $648,127.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,960,980.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.76, for a total value of $69,311.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 61,259 shares in the company, valued at $4,028,391.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,391 shares of company stock valued at $811,479 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Public Service Enterprise Group

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PEG. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 13.8% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 26,008,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,820,616,000 after purchasing an additional 3,144,006 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,643,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,145,057,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264,629 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,965,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $440,749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363,974 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,089,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $258,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341,818 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 196.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,892,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $132,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253,283 shares during the period. 71.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

