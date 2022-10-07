PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) CEO Rajeev K. Goel Sells 5,771 Shares

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 5,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total value of $103,416.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,037 shares in the company, valued at $197,783.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

PubMatic Stock Performance

PubMatic stock opened at $18.19 on Friday. PubMatic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.73 and a fifty-two week high of $43.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.07. The company has a market capitalization of $943.52 million, a PE ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 0.83.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.07. PubMatic had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The firm had revenue of $63.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of PubMatic

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in PubMatic by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 11,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in PubMatic by 94.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 9,089 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in PubMatic by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 66,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 18,684 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in PubMatic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $433,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in PubMatic by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 116,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after buying an additional 3,981 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PUBM. Raymond James upped their target price on PubMatic from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. KeyCorp lowered shares of PubMatic to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of PubMatic to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of PubMatic from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.75.

PubMatic Company Profile

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

