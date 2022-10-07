PureFi Protocol Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $379,429.18 (UFI)

PureFi Protocol (UFI) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 7th. One PureFi Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.0093 or 0.00000047 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, PureFi Protocol has traded up 4.2% against the US dollar. PureFi Protocol has a market capitalization of $379,429.18 and $70,914.00 worth of PureFi Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About PureFi Protocol

PureFi Protocol is a token. It launched on July 26th, 2021. PureFi Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,950,615 tokens. PureFi Protocol’s official Twitter account is @purefi_protocol. PureFi Protocol’s official website is purefi.io. The Reddit community for PureFi Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/purefi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PureFi Protocol’s official message board is blog.purefi.io.

PureFi Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PureFi Protocol (UFI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. PureFi Protocol has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of PureFi Protocol is 0.00952739 USD and is up 1.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $23,013.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://purefi.io.”

