PUTinCoin Achieves Market Cap of $1.09 Million (PUT)

PUTinCoin (PUT) traded 15.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 7th. One PUTinCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. PUTinCoin has a total market cap of $1.09 million and $173.00 worth of PUTinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, PUTinCoin has traded 12.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005109 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0852 or 0.00000434 BTC.

Cap (CAP) traded down 100% against the dollar and now trades at $159.72 or 0.00813187 BTC.

Aurix (AUR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004611 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 21.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CloudChat (CC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC.

CropBytes (CBX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000790 BTC.

About PUTinCoin

PUTinCoin (PUT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2017. PUTinCoin’s total supply is 20,109,156,990 coins and its circulating supply is 1,188,750,832 coins. The Reddit community for PUTinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for PUTinCoin is putincoin.org/news. PUTinCoin’s official Twitter account is @coin_put and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PUTinCoin is putincoin.org.

Buying and Selling PUTinCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “PUTinCoin (PUT) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate PUT through the process of mining. PUTinCoin has a current supply of 20,109,156,990 with 1,188,750,832.44736 in circulation. The last known price of PUTinCoin is 0.00100651 USD and is down -11.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,521.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://putincoin.org.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PUTinCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PUTinCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PUTinCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

