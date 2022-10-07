Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) PT Lowered to $60.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Q2 from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Q2 from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Q2 from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Q2 from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Q2 from $77.00 to $61.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Q2 has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $68.92.

Shares of QTWO stock opened at $34.78 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.50. Q2 has a twelve month low of $31.32 and a twelve month high of $90.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.70 and a beta of 1.57.

Q2 ( NYSE:QTWO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.04). Q2 had a negative net margin of 19.84% and a negative return on equity of 9.16%. The company had revenue of $140.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.22 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Q2 will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in QTWO. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Q2 by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,112,578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $326,703,000 after buying an additional 1,120,845 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Q2 by 36.8% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,316,267 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,798,000 after purchasing an additional 623,364 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Q2 by 192.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 508,325 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,606,000 after purchasing an additional 334,287 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Q2 by 10.3% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,367,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $145,939,000 after purchasing an additional 221,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its stake in Q2 by 24.5% in the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 770,920 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,527,000 after purchasing an additional 151,917 shares during the last quarter.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Consumer Banking, a browser-based digital banking solution and comprehensive financial institution branded digital banking capabilities; Q2 Small Business and Commercial, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture.

