Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for American Airlines Group Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:AAL)

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for American Airlines Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now forecasts that the airline will earn $0.29 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.24. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for American Airlines Group’s current full-year earnings is ($0.87) per share.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $22.00 to $15.75 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Argus cut shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.67.

American Airlines Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AAL opened at $12.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 1.45. American Airlines Group has a 1-year low of $11.65 and a 1-year high of $22.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.32.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The airline reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $13.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.40 billion. American Airlines Group’s quarterly revenue was up 79.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.69) earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Airlines Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 6,685.7% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,425 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 207.4% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the airline’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 54.06% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.