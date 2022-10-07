Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for Upstart Holdings, Inc. Issued By Wedbush (NASDAQ:UPST)

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Upstart in a research note issued on Monday, October 3rd. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the company will earn ($0.30) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.50). The consensus estimate for Upstart’s current full-year earnings is ($0.63) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Upstart’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $228.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.30 million. Upstart had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS.

UPST has been the topic of several other reports. JMP Securities lowered Upstart from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered Upstart from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $88.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Upstart from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Stephens dropped their target price on Upstart from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.38.

Shares of NASDAQ UPST opened at $22.58 on Wednesday. Upstart has a 12 month low of $20.20 and a 12 month high of $401.49. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.01.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Upstart by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,822,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,145,000 after purchasing an additional 840,668 shares in the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Upstart by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 4,845,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,096,000 after buying an additional 594,854 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Upstart by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,355,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,003,000 after buying an additional 242,348 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Upstart by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,319,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,711,000 after buying an additional 353,154 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Upstart by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,005,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,645,000 after purchasing an additional 35,074 shares during the last quarter. 44.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

