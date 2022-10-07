Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Bsr Reit (TSE:HOM) Raised by Analyst

Bsr Reit (TSE:HOM – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners raised their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bsr Reit in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 4th. Echelon Wealth Partners analyst D. Chrystal now forecasts that the company will earn $0.28 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.27. Echelon Wealth Partners also issued estimates for Bsr Reit’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.24 EPS.

Bsr Reit (TSE:HOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported C$3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.27 by C$3.38. The business had revenue of C$49.51 million during the quarter.

